CORUNNA — For the first time in two months, Shiawassee County recorded fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 over seven days.
In addition, the Shiawassee County Health Department said, no new deaths were reported — the first time in five weeks no deaths were attributed to the viral disease. The number of active cases also plunged to 598, falling for the third straight week.
Shiawassee County now has seen 5,640 cases of COVID-19 since last year and 97 people have died.
New cases in a week fell to 88, according to the SCHD’s Wednesday update. The new cases total last was below 100 March 17 when 62 cases were tallied. The total climbed quickly, reaching 335 cases in a week April 7.
Active cases mirrored the increase and drop. Cases stood at 245 March 17 before reaching a high of 1,257 April 28.
Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported just 1,560 new cases Wednesday and 31 deaths. There have been 879,685 cases overall and 18,741 deaths.
State numbers show slightly fewer cases and four additional deaths in the county.
According to MDHHS, testing in the county shows the positivity rate dropping over the past month. Tuesday, the county had a 5.1-percent rate — the lowest testing rate since early March.
Memorial Healthcare, which had seen a COVID-19 patient load as high as 19, now has just nine patients, including four in the ICU. The facility is at 44 percent capacity.
MDHHS also said Wednesday that 56.8 percent of Michigan residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine. That level triggered the first of four milestones in the state’s Vacc to Normal plan. A second milestone is set at 60 percent.
In Shiawassee County, 47 percent of residents have received at least one dose (27,801). Just 39.3 percent, or 23,224 people, have been fully immunized to the virus.
The SCHD also announced it is conducting clinics with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine from 1 to 3 p.m. May 25 at the New Haven Township hall, 2705 Easton Road, and from 5 to 7 p.m. the same day at the health department, 149 E. Corunna Ave.
The walk-in clinics are open to anyone 18 and older.
