CORUNNA — Three Shiawassee County residents died from COVID-19 in the past week as the number of overall cases eclipsed 3,000, county health officials announced Wednesday.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, including this week’s fatalities, 60 county residents have succumbed to the virus since March 2020. The health department did not release any details on the people who died.
Additionally, the county reported 3,154 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic — 156 new cases this week, a decrease from the 266 cases reported a week ago.
Active cases in the county also decreased with 585 recorded, down from 651 a week ago and 870 two weeks ago. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said there are 528,306 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus and 13,533 deaths.
MDHHS reported 3,143 cases and 61 deaths in Shiawassee County. State health officials also reported 131 probable cases in the county, and one probable death.
According to the SCHD website, overall infections have affected 1,720 women and 1,367 men in the county. The gender of 67 people was not reported. Ten people, 2 percent of active infections, are currently hospitalized.
MDHHS said Region 1 hospitals, which includes Shiawassee County, have 1,902 beds, including 207 ICU beds. ICU occupancy was at 172 beds with 67 people on ventilators.
As of Monday, Memorial Healthcare reported nine people hospitalized for COVID-19, three in the ICU. The facility was at 49 percent of capacity.
The SCHD said the age group with the highest number of infections in the county continues to be those between 50 and 59, with 528 cases. Other age groups with high infection totals include those 20 to 29 (515), those 30 to 39 (454) and people 40 to 49 (454).
Overall, 36 women have died and 24 men. All but one victim has been older than 60.
Approximately 43 percent of all cases in the county have been in the Owosso ZIP Code area (1,347). The Durand ZIP Code area has the second highest concentration of cases with 464, roughly 15 percent.
In Saginaw County, health officials Wednesday reported 13,664 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, along with 434 deaths. The village of Chesaning reported 143 cases, while Oakley reported 56 cases.
Chesaning Township has 114 confirmed cases of the virus. Maple Grove and Brady townships have case counts of 99 and 91, respectively.
Clinton County reports 3,939 cases and 41 deaths. While the Mid-Michigan District Health Department reports cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, it does not provide breakdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.