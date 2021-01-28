CORUNNA — For the first time in three months, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County has dipped below 100.
The Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday said the county has seen 3,363 confirmed cases of the disease overall, but just 94 over the past week.
The last time the department reported fewer than 100 new cases was in its Oct. 28 report, when just 72 were confirmed and the total was only 687 cases. The county now has 449 active cases — down slightly from last week.
Last week, the county reported 114 new cases.
Despite the reduction in new cases, however, officials also said three area residents died from the virus over the past week, bringing the fatality total up to 66. The department provided no details about the victims.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services today said there have been 554,237 infections in the state and 14,411 deaths. The MDHHS reported 3,355 Shiawassee cases and 67 deaths.
According to state data, the number of daily new cases in Michigan has dropped substantially since November and early December.
During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the state reported an all-time high of 17,200 new cases in a single day. Wednesday, the new case count was down to about 1,700.
Deaths also have declined, although they have fluctuated. The state saw more than 200 deaths in a single day five times in late December and early January. There were 79 deaths Tuesday, but just six Wednesday.
While COVID-19 infections statewide are apparently declining, vaccinations continue to slowly climb.
MDHHS reported it has distributed 1,479,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and 802,106 have been administered.
In Shiawassee County, the state reported 4,625 doses distributed (2,925 Pfizer and 1,700 Moderna). MDHHS also says 4,797 have been administered, including 795 second doses. The state website does not clarify how more doses have been administered than received.
In Shiawassee County, the area with the largest number of cases is the Owosso ZIP Code with 1,436 cases. The Durand area has had 485 infections.
While 1,826 women have been infected and 1,468 men (the gender of 68 people was not reported), the disease has claimed the lives of 39 women and 27 men. Only one victim was younger than 60.
According to MDHHS, hospitals in the region are still reporting high levels of ICU bed occupancy. There are 202 ICU beds in the region and 180 were in use as of Monday. The region has 232 ventilators, but just 57 were in use.
Memorial Healthcare, as of Monday, reported seven COVID-19 patients with three in its ICU. The facility was at 36 percent capacity.
In Shiawassee County, Pleasant View reported four resident cases and one death, as well as four new staff cases.
Oliver Woods building 3 reported one resident and one staff case. Buildings 2 and 3 reported no cases and building 4 was not in compliance with reporting guidelines.
Memorial Healthcare’s long-term care facility, The Meadows in Caledonia Township, Durand Senior Care and Rehab, The Lodges of Durand and the Olive Branch in Perry reported no new cases or deaths.
In Saginaw County, Chesaning Comfort Care reported six new COVID-19 cases this past week, and three resident deaths.
Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center reported no new cases or deaths.
In Clinton County, Ovid Healthcare Center reported no new cases or deaths.
