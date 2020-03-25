OWOSSO — Owosso Medical Group, 200 Health Park Drive, Tuesday announced it is implementing telemedicine operations to comply with social distancing and home quarantine.
Telemedicine will be available to all current or new patients in all OMG specialties, the medical care provider said in a press release.
“This technology allows patients to stay home and easily connect to local specialists who can answer medication issues, adjust home medicines, call in prescriptions, and make recommendations,” the press release said.
OMG said staff will assist patients in setting up the necessary app and get connected to experts the same day or at their convenience.
The app, Healow, is available through Apple and Google app stores. Patients should install the app and then call OMG for further instructions on how to use it. OMG can be reached by calling (989) 723-8666.
