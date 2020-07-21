OWOSSO — People who visited El Potrero Mexican Restaurant in Owosso from July 9-14 may have been exposed to COVID-19, the Shiawassee County Health Department warned Tuesday.
According to a health department press release, an employee at the restaurant, 1706 W. Main St., has tested positive for the respiratory virus.
The health department encourages individuals who visited the location at the following times to self-monitor for symptoms, which commonly include fever, cough and shortness of breath:
— Between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. July 9
— Between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. July 10
— Between 5 and 8 p.m. July 11
— Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., or 5 and 9 p.m. July 13
— Between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. July 14
The health department said people who visited the restaurant should also take precautions to limit the spread of the virus, including wearing masks in public, washing hands often with soap and water and staying home for 14 days — the time it may take for the virus to show symptoms in people.
“We are working with the local health department to ensure a safe reopening,” El Potrero officials said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon. “Employees are being tested and we have disinfected the restaurant with approved chemicals. We will keep you updated on the reopening date.”
El Potrero is the third potential COVID-19 exposure site identified by the health department this week, as Perry establishments King Kone, 12030 S. M-52, and Cafe Sports, 710 N. Main St., announced temporary shutdowns Friday, with each reporting one employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The health department encourages people who visited King Kone between 1 and 10 p.m. July 13 and/or Cafe Sports between 4 and 10 p.m. July 14 to self-monitor for symptoms.
King Kone reopened today, after remaining staff tested negative for the virus, according to a Facebook post from the ice cream shop. A reopening date for Cafe Sports has not been announced.
