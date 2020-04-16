CORUNNA — Health officials Wednesday said a man in his 90s has become the second person in Shiawassee County to die from COVID-19.
“It is with saddened hearts that the Shiawassee County Health Department reports the second death for our community,” officials said in a press release.
Officials noted he had underlying health issues, but did not comment further on his health or background. They did not say whether he died at Memorial Healthcare or elsewhere.
A 33-year-old Owosso man died this past week. Brian Taphouse had been the first confirmed person with the respiratory virus before dying at University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor.
The health department said the county now has 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Fifteen people diagnosed are considered recovered.
Those affected include 34 women and 29 men ranging from 15 to 92 years old.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid and Gaines.
At Durand Senior Care and Rehab in Durand, the county reports 24 confirmed cases now among staff and residents. The facility is the only nursing home/senior care site reporting COVID-19 cases.
The county said nine people currently are being hospitalized in the county, three from Durand Senior Care.
Health officials say 853 people have been tested in the county with 726 returned as negative.
In Michigan, total cases climbed to 28,059 with 1,921 deaths. Wayne County has 12,544 cases, more than twice any other county.
State data shows 65 percent of those who have died are 70 or older, but people from age 20 to 107 have been killed by the coronavirus.
Fifty-seven percent of those who have died are men.
Surrounding counties all have more cases than Shiawassee: Genesee has 1,084, Saginaw has 313, Ingham has 270, Livingston has 254 and Clinton has 100.
Every county in the state is reporting as least one case, except for several counties in the U.P. that have not reported data.
