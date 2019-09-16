OWOSSO — September is National Suicide Prevention Month and area mental health officials are encouraging people to get training to help others.
“It’s estimated that only one in four suicides are reported and there are approximately 25 attempts for each death. The numbers are staggering as this public health concern continues to increase,” Shiawassee Health & Wellness officials said in a press release.
In 2018, there were 44,695 suicide deaths nationally. It is the 10th leading cause of death of all ages in Michigan and it is the second leading cause of death among persons 10 to 24.
To learn more about helping young people who may be showing symptoms of mental illness or in a mental health crisis, Shiawassee Health & Wellness is offering a Youth Mental Health First Aid training.
The eight-hour training is for adults who interact with youth 12 to 18. The training will demonstrate how initial help is given to a person showing symptoms of mental illness or is in a mental health crisis (severe depression, psychosis, panic attack, suicidal thoughts and behaviors) until appropriate professional or other help can be engaged.
The training is delivered by certified Mental Health first aid instructors, Dadra Motroni-Lopez-Negrete and Penny Corbin and will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Shiawassee Health & Wellness, 1555 Industrial Drive. The fee is $25 and includes a manual, certification and lunch. Pre-registration is necessary prior to Wednesday.
Mail or drop off payment to: Shiawassee Health & Wellness, 1555 Industrial Drive, Owosso, MI 48867. To learn more about the training, call (989) 723-6791 or email at pcorbin@shiabewell.org.
