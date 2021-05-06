Memorial Healthcare receives top marks in quality, safety surveys

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare is one of just 10 hospitals in Michigan to earn top recognition from both the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) and the Leapfrog Group.
The hospital recently received a five-star quality rating from CMS and an “A” grade from the Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit whose stated mission is driving quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health system.
“We are reaffirming our mission of commitment to quality and are focused on continuing to build our reputation for offering world-class care,” Memorial Healthcare President/CEO Brian Long said in a written statement.
“These recognitions are a testament to our team’s commitment to our vision to be recognized for excellence in personalized healthcare,” he continued. “Safety and quality are two non-negotiable standards that we will always uphold in the highest regard to create an environment in which our patients can focus on their health and healing.”
Memorial is the only hospital within a 50-mile radius to earn the top quality and safety ratings.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid regularly measures and rates more than 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals across the country. Memorial’s overall five-star rating is based on how well the hospital performed across different areas of quality, such as treating heart attacks and pneumonia, readmission rates and safety of care.
Memorial exceeded the national standards in its communication with nurses, responsiveness of staff, communication about medications, cleanliness, discharge information, care transitions and overall rating, CMS found.
The patient survey conducted by CMS rated Memorial four stars. The patient survey rating measures patients’ experiences of their hospital care. Recently discharged patients were asked about important topics like how well nurses and doctors communicated, how responsive hospital staff were to their needs, and the cleanliness and quietness of the hospital environment.
Both the CMS and Leapfrog evaluations covered a period during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges to health care over the past 14 months, and continues to do so,” said Megan Smith, associate vice president of quality and safety. “At Memorial Healthcare, patient safety has always been our number one priority and this continues to be demonstrated even during these difficult times.
Smith noted that even before the outbreak reached the U.S., the hospital implemented safety protocols, secured personal protective equipment and took other measures to make patients feel safe at its facilities.
The CMS and Leapfrog ratings “speak to our commitment to patient safety, especially during a pandemic,” she said. “While this recognition is a great accomplishment, more importantly, it demonstrates the safe and high quality of care our patients are receiving every day.”
The Leapfrog safety grade is assigned twice annually to more than 2,700 general acute-care hospitals across the country. The grade represents how well the medical facilities are keeping patients safe from preventable harm. Leapfrog uses 27 measures based on errors, injuries, accidents and infections to arrive at a grade, ranging from A to F.
Memorial’s latest Leapfrog grade is the fourth A the hospital has received in a row. They include As for spring and fall 2020, A for fall 2019, B for spring 2019, C for fall 2018, A for spring 2018, B for fall 2017, C for spring 2017, C for fall 2016 and C for spring 2016.
“To achieve this recognition in the middle of a global pandemic is nothing short of remarkable,” said Joseph Bustamante, Memorial’s chief medical officer. “To add to this challenge, the majority of our Quality and Safety Department was repurposed throughout the organization to assist in many COVID-related activities, such as staffing COVID-19 clinics, assisting in testing scheduling, vaccine clinics and others.
“To be able to maintain our quality rating as Leapfrog A facility and to earn five-star CMS recognition in quality speaks to the tremendous effort put forward not only by the Quality and Safety Department but by everyone throughout the entire organization,” he continued.
“In spite of the challenges that we experienced as a result of the pandemic, Memorial Healthcare continues to be laser-focused in providing the highest quality of healthcare in the safest manner possible. While this achievement is a tremendous accomplishment the hard part now begins; maintaining the high standards we have set and working hard to continue to push the bar higher.”
To learn more about Memorial Healthcare’s quality and safety priorities, including links for CMS and Leapfrog, visit memorialhealthcare.org/about/quality-safety.
“While the recognition is a great honor, we are clear in our mission,” Bustamante said. “We provide high-quality, safe health care not to achieve recognition, but because it’s the right thing to do for our patients.”
