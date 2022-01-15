LANSING — Due to the prevalence of the COVID virus within the region and increased transmission of the omicron variant, Sparrow is modifying its inpatient visitor policy throughout the system to better protect caregivers, visitors and patients.
The following rules now are in effect:
- Only one visitor allowed per patient each day. Patients or their representative will be asked to coordinate with their family and friends so the appropriate visitors are allowed access.
- Patients in pediatrics and women’s services units can have two visitors designated throughout their stay.
- There is also no change in policy for patients in the Emergency Department, who may have one visitor once they are in a room.
- Comfort care/end-of-life patients will be addressed on a case by case basis.
All COVID-19 positive patient visitors must set up an appointment by calling (517) 364-2514.
All visitors are required to properly wear face masks at all Sparrow locations.
If a mask is not being properly worn, the individual will be asked to leave the facility and may lose their visitation rights.
