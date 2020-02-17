CORUNNA — February is National Condom Month, according to the Shiawassee County Health Department.
Condoms offer protection against unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and HIV, officials said. The Wear One program is a free condom distribution campaign designed to increase condom availability, create awareness, and promote condom use. During 2019, SCHD was able to distribute 50,110 condoms throughout their 19 Wear One locations.
Wear One aims to decrease the number of STIs and unplanned pregnancies by removing barriers such as cost, embarrassment, or lack of access. For a list of Wear One locations, visit health.shiawassee.net and select “Wear One Locations” under the quick links tab.
