CORUNNA — Shiawassee County health officials say there still are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, even though dozens of tests remain incomplete.
The family of an Owosso man, however, posted on Facebook saying they suspect he is infected. He has been transferred, they said, to the University of Michigan hospital where he is being providing medical intervention to help him breath.
"We are aware of the person airlifted to Ann Arbor," Health Director Larry Johnson said today. "We've talked to Memorial Healthcare. We do not have confirmation from Ann Arbor, so we can't say nay or yay."
Johnson said even though the official number is zero, that isn't the final word.
"We're operating under the premise that it's here. It's a matter of time before we get confirmation," Johnson said. "We just can't officially say (without a confirmed test."
Officials reported 272 tests conducted in the county and 100 returned as negative. Results from the rest are pending. Tests can take more than a week to be completed.
As of 10:45 a.m., the state had 1,791 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths.
Johnson said his staff is trying to stay ahead of the curve. He said social distancing is a key factor in stopping the virus from spreading.
"That's how we're going to win," he said.
