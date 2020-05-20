CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department reported Wednesday that sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) took place at the waste water treatment plants in Owosso and Durand.
According to the health department, the overflow in Owosso began about 2:30 p.m. Monday and allowed about 3 million gallons of untreated sewage to flow into the Shiawassee River as of Wednesday morning. Officials said the overflow was continuing Wednesday afternoon.
In Durand, the overflow situation began about 4 p.m. Monday and ended by midnight Tuesday. Officials reported 97,160 gallons of partially treated sewage were released.
The sewage overflows are a result of the large rain event that has occurred over the last several days, officials said, along with saturated soil conditions in the area.
The discharges happen when heavy rains or excessive snow melt are experienced. The heavy volume of runoff overwhelms sewers that handle both storm water and sewage, causing them to overflow through manholes or other locations.
The Shiawassee County area received about 1.5 inches of rain Monday.
SCHD advises that recreational users of the Shiawassee River avoid contact with the water until further notice.
The Shiawassee River crested Tuesday at 8.6 feet — moderate flood stage — but was still above the minor flood stage of 7 feet Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.