OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare this week announced the winners of its annual awards during its National Nurses Week and Hospital Week celebrations.
The celebrations typically take place in May, but were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Receiving the 2020 Nurse of the Year award was Paige Goulette, a nurse navigator at the Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience, and Terri LaRue-Taylor, patient care technician on ICU, was selected as 2020 Patient Care Tech of the Year.
The Nurse of the Year and Patient Care Tech of the Year are chosen by Memorial Healthcare colleagues for being leaders of patient safety and acting as patient advocates or leaders of change. All employees are invited to place a nomination for a registered nurse, licensed practical nurse or PCT they believe is a role model.
Receiving the 2019 Employee of the Year Award was Shannon Cooley, payroll coordinator in finance. The Employee of the Year is selected by a vote of Memorial Healthcare employees from those individuals who were named as an Employee of the Month in the previous 12 months.
Employees are nominated for upholding the mission of Memorial Healthcare — to promote health and provide quality compassionate health care through a commitment to excellence, teamwork and innovation.
Rachel Thayer, a senior financial analyst in finance, and Megan Smith, an associate vice president of quality and safety, received the 2020 President Awards. The President Awards this year were presented to two Memorial Healthcare employees who have exhibited exceptional devotion to patients.
The recipients exemplify Memorial’s values and exhibit personal qualities such as compassion, innovation, integrity, and competency. Individuals receiving this award exceed expectations to better Memorial’s ability to fulfill its mission, a press release said.
Krystal McCoy, a patient advocate in service excellence, received the 2019 Bright Ideas of the Year Award.
The hospital’s Bright Ideas program is designed to identify any potential serious safety concern related to patient, visitor, or staff encounters. It is also designed to identify any environmental situations in which no system is currently in place or the system in place is not adequately preventing the potential for patient, visitor, or staff harm. The annual award is chosen from those individuals who were recognized as receiving a monthly award in the previous 12 months.
