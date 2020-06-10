CORUNNA — More than 200 people who contracted COVID-19 in Shiawassee County have recovered, officials said Tuesday, as overall cases held steady.
Officials said confirmed cases remained at 241 with 26 deaths. Cases have not changed since May 28. In addition, 203 people now are deemed recovered from the respiratory virus.
Health officials have tested 4,122 people in the county.
Statewide, cases increased to 59,107 with 5,698 deaths.
State officials reported 108 new cases Tuesday, the ninth consecutive day with fewer than 500 cases. As recently as May 14, the state reported 1,200 new cases in a single day.
In Clinton County, there are 142 cases with 11 deaths. There are cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships. Officials have not provided specific numbers.
Saginaw County has 1,111 cases with 112 deaths. Chapin and Chesaning townships have fewer than five cases. Brady Township has five and Maple Grove Township has nine.
The village of Chesaning is reporting 32 cases, its highest total.
