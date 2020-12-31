CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials said two area residents died over the past week from COVID-19 even as the number of active cases dropped by nearly 20 percent.
According to a Wednesday afternoon update by the Shiawassee County Health Department, 56 people have died in the county since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of local deaths this week was a down after five people died each of the previous two weeks.
In addition, the county now has 870 active cases of the viral disease — dropping below 1,000 for the first time since mid-November.
Shiawassee County reached a weekly high of 1,682 cases Nov. 24 and has been above 1,000 active cases in each of the past six weekly reports. On Nov. 19, the number of active cases was 588. Last week’s report showed 1,026 active cases locally.
Health Director Larry Johnson said the numbers are a positive sign.
“We are encouraged by the way our community is working together to mitigate this virus. Residents should continue to social distance, wear a face mask, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water,” he said.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are 488,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. MDHHS said 12,333 people have died because of the virus.
The state also reported that in Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, there are 1,153 people hospitalized, including 164 in ICU’s and 68 who are on ventilators. Memorial Healthcare reported nine COVID-19 patients, including two in ICU, as of Monday — the first time the facility has been below 10 patients in several weeks.
Among Shiawassee County long-term care facilities, Durand Senior Care and Rehab, Oliver Woods in Owosso, and Memorial Healthcare reported no new cases among residents or staff.
Pleasant View in Caledonia Township reported two resident cases and four among staff.
The Lodges of Durand and The Olive Branch in Perry were reported as not in compliance.
In Clinton County, Ovid Healthcare Center reported nine new resident cases and two deaths. There also were 10 staff infections reported to MDHHS.
In Saginaw County, Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center reported two staff cases. Chesaning Comfort Care reported one resident and one staff case.
The virus has claimed 34 women and 22 men. Women have been infected more often with 1,561 cases to 1,247.
The age group with the highest number of infections has been among people 50 to 59 with 480. However, those 20 to 29, 30 to 39, and 40 to 49 all have posted totals higher than 400.
The Owosso ZIP Code area accounts for nearly half of all local infections with 1,217.
While COVID-19 remains prevalent, vaccinations have begun locally.
According to MDHHS, 500 people in Shiawassee County have received a doze of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as of today. However, the state reported 1,375 doses have been sent to Shiawassee County (975 Pfizer, 400 Moderna).
“The Shiawassee County Health Department has begun vaccinating persons that fall into the priority group 1A,” Johnson said. “This group includes paid and unpaid persons serving in the health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home. We have had multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics and are continuously planning for more in the upcoming weeks.
“As we move through 1A we are reaching out to businesses and individuals that fall into 1B. As a state, we are still in priority group 1A and moving into phase 1B is a decision that will be made at the state level,” he said.
