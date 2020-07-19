PERRY — People who visited King Kone on Monday or Cafe Sports on Tuesday may have been exposed to COVID-19, the Shiawassee County Health Department warned Friday afternoon.
Cafe Sports, 710 N. Main St., and King Kone, 12030 S. M-52, each reported one employee testing positive Friday, and both said employees have been or will soon be tested. They said they are waiting for all test results to come back before reopening.
The health department encourages individuals who visited King Kone between 1 and 10 p.m. on Monday and/or Cafe Sports between 4 and 10 p.m. Tuesday to self-monitor for symptoms — including fever, cough and shortness of breath — due to possible exposure.
The health department said people who visited either location should also take precautions to limit the spread of the virus, including wearing masks in public, washing hands often with soap and water and staying home for 14 days — the time it may take for the virus to show symptoms in people.
Both establishments said they plan to undertake a deep cleaning of their buildings, vowed to reopen as soon as possible and to continue all the health and safety measures currently in place.
