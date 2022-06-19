Sunday is Father’s Day. As a holiday, it tends to conjure up images of grilling and power tools a bit more readily than heart-to-hearts about personal well-being, but June is Men’s Health Month, so it may, in fact, be the perfect time to time to talk to Dad about his health.
Nearly half of men — 45% to be exact, according to a study conducted by Aflac — have not visited a family doctor or a general practitioner for an annual wellness visit or checkup in the past year.
Zachary Landers is a family nurse practitioner (FNP) at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso. He has worked as a nurse for over 20 years — previously serving as an emergency department nurse, trauma program manager and injury prevention coordinator before getting a Masters degree and attaining his current position.
In his time on the job, Landers said he’s witnessed this resistance to checkups firsthand. He said there isn’t a single source of it, instead it’s a “multivariable” problem.
Of course the most classic wellspring of reluctance is the “rub some dirt on it” mentality, traditionally drilled into boys.
“From a young age, men are taught to be tough and that it’s not okay to cry as a young man. Men are taught to ‘suck it up and be a man’ instead of seeking medical attention. It’s emasculating.” Landers said.
Other factors Landers cited included health care costs and work schedules.
One workaround for these impediments can be telehealth, or virtual appointments, which became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Telehealth has increased the ability of a patient to be with a provider. A phone visit could take as little as 15 minutes,” Landers said.
How should you talk to men about their health?
Landers said it’s very easy to think about men’s health as a “female problem,” and he sometimes sees male patients that tell him they came because “their wife told them to.” He said the key to talking to men about their health is to be “subtle, but frank” and avoid nagging, bullying and shaming.
Just because someone thinks their health is perfect doesn’t mean they shouldn’t see a primary care provider on a yearly basis, even for younger men in their late 20s and 30s. Landers says regular health screenings are needed for preventive care, which is designed to detect health issues before they become advanced. Targeted tests, such STD screenings for and prostate exams and colonoscopies for older men are also advisable.
“Patients who wait until something is wrong are typically not going to do as well because the problem is advanced,” Landers said. “Think about it like this: Would you wait until your car catches on fire or the tires blow it to get it fixed?”
This goes for mental wellbeing too. Landers called poor mental health a serious issue for men.
“Young men are taught to ‘man up’ and that depression and anxiety aren’t real. Men need to understand that it’s okay to be depressed, and that depression can be caused by chemical imbalances, not only because a person is sad,” he said.
According to Mental Health America, nearly 20% of American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in a given year, and 46% of Americans will meet the criteria for a diagnosable mental health condition sometime in their life, many by age 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.