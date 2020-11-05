CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials Wednesday said the number of new cases of COVID-19 set another week-over-week record, climbing by 149 in just seven days.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said there are 836 cases of the virus in the county with 33 deaths. In addition, the number of people with active cases surged to the highest level since the global pandemic began with 197 people fighting the disease. There were 110 active infections a week ago.
“Please do not attend work, school or public places if you feel sick or are having symptoms,” health officials said in a press release. “It is important for county residents to wash their hands often with soap and water, wear a mask, and socially distance by staying 6 feet away from others.
“If you are waiting on COVID-19 test results, please do not go to work, school, or public places. If you do receive a positive result, please stay home for 10 days and monitor your symptoms. The Health Department will be in contact with you,” the release continued.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said there now are 192,096 confirmed cases of the disease in the state with 7,419 fatalities.
State officials said 31,066 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the county. MDHHS also said Shiawassee County has 48 “probable” virus cases and an additional death based on symptoms.
Four county residents are hospitalized, according to the county’s COVID-19 website.
Since June, COVID-19 infections in the county have steadily increased. The number of new infections in the county has increased eight consecutive weeks — and by record numbers each of the last four. Last week, there was a then-record 72 new cases.
Because of the surging virus rate in the county, Owosso schools this week announced it is returning to all online classes. Athletes on both the football and volleyball teams were reported with infections, requiring multiple students to quarantine.
Durand Area Schools is also transitioning to a fully online format, at least for the remainder of this week, after an elementary student tested positive, forcing the quarantine of multiple staff members and several students whom shared district transportation with the infected individual.
In addition, MDHHS is reporting an “outbreak” at Byron High School in which two students apparently contracted the disease via school contacts.
Laingsburg High School also is among schools on the MDHHS website with a “continuing” outbreak involving two students.
Long-term care facilities were the local epicenter of the disease in March and April with dozens of infections among residents and staff. However, now, 89 percent of infections are among the public with just 10.4 percent among LTC residents.
Among long-term care facilities, Ovid Healthcare Center reported one new staff case of COVID-19 as of Oct. 29, MDHHS said.
Regarding county residents overall, the disease has infected 471 women and 354 men (the gender of 11 patients was not confirmed). However, more men have died than women: 19 to 14.
The hardest-hit age group remains those between 50 and 59 with 139 cases. Younger people, however, now are seeing infection rates nearly as high. Those 20 to 29 account for 124 infections, those 30 to 39 total 121, people 40 to 49 total 106, and residents 60 to 69 count 107 infections.
Children are now reporting higher rates of infections as well with those up to 9 counting 21 infections and children 10 to 19 with 64.
Infection clusters in the county include the Owosso ZIP Code area with 306 cases and the Durand area with 207. The Laingsburg area has the third-highest rate with just 65 infections.
In Saginaw County, virus cases also are climbing with 4,311 overall. In Chesaning, there now are 47 reported cases and Oakley has 13. Chesaning Township has 24 cases, Maple Grove Township has 31 and Brady Township has 24.
Clinton County reports 1,260 cases and 16 deaths. While the Mid-Michigan District Health Department reports cases in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, it does not provide breakdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.