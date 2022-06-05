The Argus-Press
The Shiawassee County Health Department is warning residents to be wary of scammers claiming to be from the department and using its phone number.
“These scammers are attempting to collect account information and social security numbers from Shiawassee County residents. These scammers are not leaving a voicemail for the client to call back, however, they are seeing a missed call from “SCHD” claiming the health department has called,” the SCHD said in a press release.
The health department does not collect account information or social security numbers from residents. If a member from the health department attempts to contact residents and they do not answer, the SCHD will leave a message requesting you to return the call.
The SCHD says residents should never give out confidential information like account numbers, social security numbers, mother’s maiden names or passwords to an unsolicited caller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.