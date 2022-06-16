The Argus-Press
The Shiawassee County Health Department reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks, bringing the county total to 15,048 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
There were no new deaths, which remained unchanged at 214. The number of new cases also dropped for the second straight time; the SCHD reported 194 new cases in its last report June 1.
According to CDC guidelines, Shiawassee County remains in the “low” community risk level.
At Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, the hospital reported four COVID-19 patients, with two in the ICU. The hospital is at 53% capacity.
