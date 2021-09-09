CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday reported active COVID-19 cases in the county are at their highest level since spring, after increasing for the fourth straight week.
“At this time, the level of transmission in Shiawassee County is ‘high’ according to the CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker,” the SCHD said in a press release.
Local officials recommend everyone mask while in indoor public spaces.
According to SCHD data, the county has seen 6,208 confirmed cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic and recorded 106 deaths, including one this past week.
There currently are 346 active cases in the county — the most confirmed, active cases since May.
Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said there have been 964,317 cases in the state, as well as 20,447 confirmed deaths.
The MDHHS’s Wednesday update reported 2,364 new cases and 51 deaths.
Memorial Healthcare this week reported nine COVID-19 patients, including three in the ICU. The facility is at 58 percent capacity.
The last time Shiawassee County’s active COVID-19 cases was higher than this week was in May when the SCHD reported 428 cases. At that time, cases were trending down after peaking at more than 1,200.
In July, the county reported just 27 active cases for nearly a month.
New cases also have surged. From June through July, new cases numbered fewer than 10 per week.
Over the past week, MDHHS said, the county has reported four to 21 new cases each day with two to 16 probable cases above those numbers.
The CDC is reporting nearly 98 percent of counties in the U.S. at this time as either at substantial or high risk for COVID-19 transmission. Only Montmorency County in northern lower Michigan is at moderate risk.
CDC data shows 192 cases in Shiawassee County over the past seven days with testing at 9.44 percent positive. Experts say a positivity rate above 3 percent shows uncontrolled virus spread.
The CDC reports the number of cases over the past week has increased 43 percent.
The CDC also reports just 49.2 percent of the eligible population — those older than 12 — in the county is fully vaccinated.
Among people 65 and older, 74.9percent are fully vaccinated. For those above 18, the rate drops to 51.5 percent. Overall, including children who are not yet eligible, the percentage of fully vaccinated people in the county drops to 42.8 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.