OWOSSO — A group for those experiencing grief for a loved one will begin Sept. 7 at Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52 in Owosso.
The 13-week class meets from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. each Wednesday. There is no cost for the class. Workbooks are $15, but scholarships are available for these. People are welcome to begin attending at any session.
GriefShare is a special seminar and support group for people who have lost someone close to them. Each GriefShare session includes a video seminar and group discussion. The GriefShare workbook assists with note-taking, journaling and grief study. The videos feature experts on grief recovery, with reenactments about living with grief and real-life stories of those who have experienced loss.
GriefShare is a nondenominational group and features biblical teachings on grief and recovery topics.
For more information, call the church office at (989) 723-2229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.