SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Participating in a virtual 5K race doesn’t mean you don’t have to really run or walk — it only means you can do it from any location you choose.
The Shiawassee Family YMCA and other Ys across the state are hosting a MI Y, Our Y Virtual 5K to “celebrate our community spirit” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During this time of social isolation, it’s fun to be part of group activity — even if it’s virtual and from afar,” said Laura Archer, CEO/executive director of the Shiawassee Family YMCA. “And I know we have folks who have still been working out on their own and are craving to be back with other people.
“We have over 500 participants registered for the 5K, and folks are still registering. Just like a face-to-face race, all participants (who signed up before May 31) will get their cool race shirt and a medal, which makes it even more fun. Plus, all the revenue generated from the Virtual 5K will be divided amongst the Michigan YMCAs based on the number of registered participants for each association.
“So folks can complete their 5K and support a great cause — the Shiawassee Family YMCA. We can’t wait to see folks share their 5K pictures and posts on social media. Tag Shiawassee Family YMCA.”
Despite the virus, Michigan YMCAs continue to serve nearly 20,000 meals per day, offer 50 different opportunities for at-home virtual exercise programs every week and care for 1,100 children of essential workers.
The Shiawassee Family YMCA, through its community partnerships with Owosso Public Schools, American Red Cross, Durand Union Station, Hunger Network and the United Way of Genesee/Shiawassee counties, has stayed busy supporting local residents throughout the coronavirus crisis.
The Y has served as a food distribution center for Owosso schools, distributing more than 10,000 meals to youth in the early days of the “stay home, stay safe” statewide order. The local YMCA hosted a blood drive for the American Red Cross in May and is hosting another June 19.
The Y has been a dropoff location for face masks and other protective materials, in coordination with Durand Union Station. Through a partnership with the United Way, the Y distributed vegetable, fruit and flower seeds for Victory Gardens to more than 60 local families.
On June 6, the Y hosted a Greater Lansing Food Bank mobile food pantry, sponsored by DayStarr, with Owosso Rotary Club volunteers helping to feed more than 250 families. The Y worked with the Hunger Network, helping to connect those in need with area food pantries.
Shiawassee Family YMCA staffers have been making wellness check phone calls to the organization’s older members.
“(We did it) just to touch base, relieve some loneliness and to offer support if anybody had unmet needs,” Archer said. “We remain committed to actively partnering with other nonprofits in the area to help and support the greater Shiawassee community.”
Those joining in the Virtual 5K can submit their time and a finish-line photo to be shared with all participants. Registered runners can support the Michigan YMCA of their choice through the entry fee of $35.
In addition, participants will receive a race bib, and early registrants are guaranteed a T-shirt and commemorative finishers medal. Registration is open until June 15.
Runners are asked to complete their races by June 30 and share their experience by using #MIYMCA on social media. Signup details are available at michiganymca.org/statewide-virtual-5k.html.
The Shiawassee Family YMCA is currently closed, but Archer said facility employees are looking forward to the day when members can be welcomed back.
“We are part of an amazing community — one where folks care about each other and help take care of each other,” she said. “As we deep clean and work on preparing the facility for social-distanced experiences, at least for a little while, what makes us most excited is to have our Y family back together.
“We’ve missed them and can’t wait to have them join us again!”
