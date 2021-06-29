SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Shiawassee County Health Department is urging residents to avoid contact with the Shiawassee River until further notice following recent sanitary sewer overflows at waste water treatment plants in Owosso and Durand.
Approximately 4,000 gallons of untreated sewage discharged from a manhole on the north bank of the river at the M-52 bridge in Owosso from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. An additional 16,000 gallons of sewage discharged from the same location between 6:40 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday, officials said.
An estimated 100,000 gallons of partially treated sewage discharged from the Durand treatment plant between 7:35 p.m. Friday and 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
“The sewage overflows are a result of the large rain events that occurred over the last several days,” health officials noted in a Monday press release. “The discharges only happen when heavy rains or excessive snow melt are experienced.”
Owosso’s waste water treatment plant received four inches of rainfall between Thursday and Sunday. Durand’s treatment plant, meanwhile, received 3.6 inches of rainfall preceding the overflow with 1.6 inches of rain in a 45-minute period.
The Shiawassee River crested above flood stage at 7.19 feet Saturday. The river was back below flood stage Sunday morning, and fell further to 5.19 feet Monday and 4.84 feet today.
