OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare has reduced hours at its Alternate Care Site (ACS).
The ACS is located in the south auditorium on Memorial’s main campus, 826 W. King St. Hours now are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day for people with mild to moderate flu-like symptoms.
During off-hours, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., people with flu-like symptoms should proceed to Memorial’s Emergency Department.
Anyone experiencing more severe symptoms, such as extreme shortness of breath, should call 911 or go to the Emergency Department.
If possible, people should call the Emergency Department at (989) 723-5211 prior to arrival.
