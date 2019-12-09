OWOSSO — A new program to benefit local Alzheimer’s patients begins in December.
Wrap to Remember, takes place Friday and Dec. 20 in the Memorial Healthcare main lobby. Members of the community can drop off unwrapped Christmas gifts in the lobby of Memorial Healthcare and volunteers will wrap them for a donation from 8 to 10 a.m. Presents can be picked up from 1 to 3 p.m.
The proceeds benefit local Alzheimer’s patients in the community.
The Memorial Healthcare Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation governed by an independent board of directors. The Foundation provides continuing financial support for the development and improvement of Memorial Healthcare’s programs, services, technology and facilities.
For additional information on Memorial Healthcare Foundation, visit memorialhealthcarefoundation.org or contact the Foundation office at (989) 729-4675.
