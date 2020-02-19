Chesaning council votes to block pot ‘micro’ businesses

CHESANING — The village is putting a pause on marijuana microbusinesses — at least for the time being.
The village council voted unanimously Tuesday to remove language defining the recreational use from the village’s existing zoning ordinance.
The move came while the village council discussed a proposed amendment to its existing ordinance that, if approved, would define the zoning requirements for recreational marijuana establishments.
Village administrator Troy Feltman had removed the microbusiness designation from the village’s list of permitted recreational uses prior to Tuesday’s council meeting after receiving word from several planning commission members and council members that they did not want that use permitted in the village.
Following a brief public hearing regarding proposed amendment to the village’s existing zoning ordinance, council member Mike Cicalo motioned that the language defining microbusinesses be removed from the ordinance. The motion carried 7-0.
“That was a difficult use — beyond the politics of storefronts — just to simply put in play because you had a grow, a process and a retail in one building,” Feltman said, referring to microbusinesses. “We don’t have any districts that lend themselves to that diversity of use, so I simply removed it.”
In May 2019, the council voted to allow recreational marijuana businesses, agreeing to issue licenses for growing, processing, secure transport, safety compliance and provisioning.
In regard to provisioning centers, the village council opted to cap the number of commercial storefronts at two, with the understanding the village’s two existing medical marijuana provisioning centers — ReLeaf Center and The River Provisioning — would hold those slots.
At the time, the village also opted to allow for the establishment of microbusinesses under the recreational ordinance, though no regulations with respect to zoning or the number of facilities permitted were implemented, according to Feltman.
Under a microbusiness license, an owner can grow, process and sell up to 150 plants from the same building, with the caveat that the license holder can’t sell product to other retailers, rather only to individuals 21 and older. Furthermore, if an individual owns a microbusiness, state law excludes them from holding other marijuana licenses.
Though the council voted Tuesday to prohibit microbusinesses in the village, Feltman indicated the use could be brought back to the council following a recommendation from the planning commission.
An applicant with a microbusiness plan would need approval from the planning commission, as well as from the council in order to move forward, as is the case with all marijuana licensing applications in the village, according to Feltman.
