OWOSSO — The Shiawassee County Health Department is hosting a household hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at Chippewa Trail, north of VG’s.
The event will accept oil-based paints and varnishes, wood preservatives, solvents, pesticides and weed killers, batteries, oven cleaner, mothballs, transmission fluid and antifreeze, pressurized cans, mercury and lead.
Place items in boxes in the trunk or hatch; staff will remove items from the vehicle.
For more information, call (989) 743-2390.
