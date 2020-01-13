OWOSSO TWP. — A group for those experiencing separation or divorce will begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb 12 at the Owosso First Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. M-52.
DivorceCare is a group of people who will help you through one of life’s most difficult experiences, a press release states.
The sessions consist of video presentations from experts on divorce and separation, and a group discussion.
There is no pressure to speak, but all will be encouraged to share their thoughts in the manner they choose. The goal is to bring people together through a combination of empathy, biblical teachings, and expert advice.
Topics include dealing with strong emotions related to divorce, divorce and children, finances, new relationships, forgiveness and reconciliation.
DivorceCare is a nondenominational group that will meet for 13 weeks, each Wednesday, and sessions are organized so people can join at their convenience.
There is no cost for the class. Workbooks are available to promote better understanding of the topics covered during group sessions. Workbooks are $15, but scholarships are available.
Child care is available. Contact the church office if child care is needed.
For further information, call the church office at (989) 723-2229.
