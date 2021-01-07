SHIAWASSEE AREA — Long-term care facility residents and staff are beginning to see vaccinations get underway — and Michigan officials say they are ready to move ahead with other groups as well.
The front-line medical workers and facility residents are both within the “1A” group on the vaccination priority list supplied by the Centers for Disease Control.
Area health care workers began receiving both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in mid-December.
According to the CDC, after all group 1A members have been offered the vaccine, the process will move on to those in groups 1B and C.
“LTCs are working with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies through a federal partnership,” Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said. “The Health Department is continuing to survey businesses and organizations that currently fall under Phase 1B. These surveys will help the department plan for vaccine allotment and future clinics.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday announced Michigan would begin vaccinating people in Group 1B starting Monday.
Group B includes a variety of “essential” workers — firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, United States Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff, and day care workers.)
The group also includes people age 75 and older who are not residing in care facilities.
Group 1C includes people 65 to 74 who don’t reside in care facilities.
In addition, people 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions are included and other essential workers, such as people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety, and public health.
Phase 2 will include anyone not included above who is 16 or older.
MDHHS does not state a timeline for when groups will be able to obtain the vaccines.
According to the state website, much of Michigan remains in the “low” range of administered doses. Only Oakland County is in the “high” range with 20,048 doses administered. Oscoda County has administered 32 doses.
The MDHHS said the number of vaccines distributed as of Wednesday was up to 1,950 Pfizer doses and 400 Moderna with 701 administered between the two.
Memorial Healthcare is undertaking vaccinations this week for long-term care residents.
“Memorial Healthcare will be administrating the COVID-19 vaccine (on a voluntary basis) to residents of our long-term care unit and The Meadows this week and early next week, with second doses scheduled for 21 days after their first vaccine,” said Megan Smith, associate vice president of Quality & Safety. “We are excited to be able to offer the vaccine to our residents in hopes to end the COVID-19 pandemic, which will once again open in-person visits with family and friends for our residents.”
Pleasant View also is beginning vaccinations for residents and staff.
“We have begun our first clinic today, and it is underway as I type,” Administrator Shana Espinoza said. “We are completing our first round (Tuesday) and (Wednesday) for staff and residents who chose to get it. They will receive the second injection in the beginning of February. So far things are going very well.”
Johnson said facilities with 1A group members have been contacted.
“If a Phase 1A facility has not yet been contacted, they can contact the Health Department COVID-19 hotline at (989) 743-2460,” he said.
