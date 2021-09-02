CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday reported 183 new cases and one death related to COVID-19 over the past week.
In addition, because of the increasing number of cases, the department noted it will report updates weekly going forward.
“Local COVID-19 cases have increased in recent weeks,” officials said in a press release. “At this time, the level of transmission in Shiawassee County is ‘high’ according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker. The Shiawassee County Health Department recommends masking while in indoor, public spaces based off Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.”
According to the SCHD, the county now has seen 6,107 cases overall, as well as 105 deaths.
There are 286 active cases of the disease in the county.
Statewide, there have been 951,192 cases and 20,316 deaths. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,494 cases and 59 deaths for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Memorial Healthcare Monday reported nine COVID-19 patients, including three in its ICU. The facility is at 58 percent of its bed capacity.
According to the CDC, data through Tuesday show the seven-day average of cases in the county is up 34 percent. The number of people being tested is up 11.7 percent and the rate of positive results is 7.89 percent.
The CDC says just 49 percent of all county residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. Only 51.3 percent of those over 18 are vaccinated while 74.8 percent older than 65 are vaccinated.
Among area schools, Corunna Public Schools is reporting six cases affecting five different buildings. Owosso Public Schools has reported five cases in the past week affecting four buildings.
Durand Area Schools reported single cases on Aug. 27, Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. New Lothrop Area Public Schools reported a single case Aug. 31.
All districts reporting cases also reported multiple other students/staff quarantining because of the positive cases.
