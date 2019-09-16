LAINGSBURG — A new class through CARE Shiawassee, to aid people whose family members are using drugs or who have overdosed is slated to begin this week.
The Shatterproof Family Program through CARE Shiawassee (Compassionate Addiction Resources and Education) starts Tuesday at the Laingsburg American Legion Post.
Lisa Bashline, whose own son died from an overdose, will lead the six-week program. The programs are free.
For information, call (517) 290-4848, or email Lisabashline@gmail.com or careshiawassee@gmail.com. You can find the program on Facebook page at CARE Shiawassee @careshiawasseecounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.