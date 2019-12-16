OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare has announced Dr. Ekram Smith has joined Memorial Medical Associates family of providers at Memorial Healthcare Primary Care and Occupational Medicine.
Smith is a graduate of Wayne State University School of Medicine. She completed her residency at Oakwood Annapolis Hospital in Wayne, serving as chief of residents.
Smith completed additional residency rotations as a physician on Mackinac Island. She is an active member of the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, having served in various leadership roles.
Smith serves as a physician for Memorial Healthcare’s occupational medicine program, offering services to local employers, including pre-employment physicals, DOT physicals, drug and alcohol testing, injury/illness assessment and follow up, vaccinations and work site evaluations.
