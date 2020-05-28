CORUNNA — A man in his 80s has become the 26th fatality tied to COVID-19 in Shiawassee County.
Despite infections of the respiratory illness affecting far more women than men — 163-76 — more men (15) than women (11) have died. Officials have not reported a specific reason for the disparity.
Despite the new death, cases in Shiawassee County have remained relatively flat over the past week. The Shiawassee County Health Department is reporting 239 confirmed cases of the virus as of Wednesday. On May 20, the total was 237 (a number of false positives initially boosted the numbers, but have been corrected).
Statewide, there are 55,608 cases and 5,334 people have died. Statewide, the number of cases has been slowly declining. New cases per day have remained below 1,000 for the last week.
Most cases in Shiawassee County continue to be tied to long-term care facilities where 152 residents have been infected.
Cases among the public total 87. Overall, 144 people are considered recovered.
Cases have been reported at numerous facilities, including Durand Senior Care and Rehab, The Lodges of Durand, Pleasant View and The Meadows.
All of those facilities have said that since initial outbreaks were discovered cases have been steady or declined.
Countywide, the Durand area ZIP Code has 95 cases, Owosso 83, Perry 14 and Laingsburg now has 10.
Elsewhere, Saginaw County is reporting 1,008 cases with 107 deaths.
Chapin Township has fewer than five cases. Brady and Chesaning township each report five while Maple Grove Township has 10 infections. The village of Chesaning has 30 cases, most apparently tied to a nursing home.
Clinton County reports 139 cases and just 10 deaths. Cases have been reported in Duplain, Victor and Ovid townships. However, the Mid-Michigan District Health Department does not provide specific numbers.
In Livingston County, officials report several cases in the Cohactah Township area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.