Quarantine: Staying in touch via tech

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Some area senior citizen living facilities are getting creative to make sure residents keep that all-important connection with loved ones during the current state-mandated ban on visitors, a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
Pleasant View nursing home, Memorial Healthcare’s Long-Term/Skilled Rehabilitation Center, Durand Senior Care & Rehab Center, Ovid Healthcare Center and Oliver Woods are among the facilities in Shiawassee County using computer technology and other innovations to enable residents and family members to chat and see each other while keeping everyone safe.
Nursing homes mostly provide care for people over age 60 — people who are at a high level of risk from the virus.
“Residents’ psycho-social well-being is crucial to them having a high quality of life. Having that connection, there’s nothing that can replace it,” said Jaime Abudaya, administrator and director of Memorial’s 25-resident nursing home, located on the hospital’s fourth and fifth floors.
Michigan reported at least 80 COVID-19 cases in 15 counties, with more than half of them in Wayne and Oakland, during its daily online update Wednesday. But the state’s medical executive subsequently told reporters that there were at least 30 additional cases.
At Pleasant View in Caledonia Township, an iPad was purchased in response to requests from residents who wanted to FaceTime or Skype with family members. Residents are now communicating with — and looking at — loved ones every day.
“It’s important — it helps with staying healthy,” said Rachel Baldwin, public relations and marketing coordinator at Pleasant View.
In addition, pictures of loved ones are being posted on the nursing home’s Facebook page, with photos added regularly.
The nursing home’s activity teams have been split up in order to provide a different activity for residents every day, Baldwin said.
Pleasant View’s roughly 125 residents are getting through the coronavirus outbreak calmly and happily, she said.
“We’re not seeing a huge panic here,” Baldwin said. “We go over and beyond for our residents. That’s why I love being part of the Pleasant View team.”
At Memorial, the long-term care center has two iPads, and staffers are taking the devices from room to room in order to give residents the opportunity to FaceTime with family members.
“Also, some of the residents who are on Facebook will video chat through Messenger,” said Vicki McKay, Memorial’s director of marketing and public relations.
Several staff members are actually sharing their personal Android phones with residents, enabling them to Skype with family members. The phones are being sanitized after each call, McKay noted.
Special events such as birthdays are being handled a little differently during the coronavirus crisis. Instead of the usual birthday cake shared by a group, birthday cupcakes are getting delivered to residents’ rooms. Family members participate in the celebrations via FaceTime.
“That way, the family will be there virtually,” McKay said. “Residents and families have said they are very grateful for what we are doing. They can’t visit, but they understand why and they are grateful they can continue to stay in touch and keep everyone safe.”
Even though families can’t visit in person (except under emergency circumstances), the long-term care department at Memorial itself is a kind of family, she said.
“It’s a family atmosphere with the staff and residents,” McKay said. “We’re stepping in the best we can so our residents don’t lose those personal connections.”
Similar measures to keep up interactions between residents and family members are also in place at The Meadows, a Memorial-owned assisted living facility in Caledonia Township, she said. Spearheading the virus-driven innovations is Tricia Thomas, the life enrichment coordinator for Memorial’s Long-Term Care/Skilled Unit.
Residents at Ovid Healthcare Center are being encouraged to use social media to keep up personal relationships, charge nurse Jackie McCaughna said.
To keep everyone safe, the temperatures of both staffers and residents are being taken, and everyone is using hand sanitizer at the start of every shift, she said.
“Things are going well,” McCaughna said. “Everyone is well here. We have seen no (high) temperatures here so far.”
Durand Senior Care & Rehab is also relying on social media and cellphones to keep residents communicating with loved ones.
“We’ve escalated our social media communications — which we’ve done all along — using Skype, FaceTime and all those digital opportunities we have to connect residents with families,” said Mike Perry, CEO of NexCare Health Systems, of which Durand Senior Care is a part. “Families miss the residents, but we have had a ton of support from them.”
At one of NexCare’s other facilities, a family brought in a cake for the 97th birthday celebration of a loved one. The family actually stood outside the window of the resident’s room and sang Happy Birthday through the glass.
“We’re getting creative,” Perry said. “These are some of the real-life impacts of the virus. We are at ground zero of the frail and the vulnerable, and we have to protect them.”
At Oliver Woods in Owosso, keeping families and residents connected “has been one of the most critical pieces in this (coronavirus crisis),” said Eliot Talen, director of sales and marketing at Grand Rapids-based Leisure Living Management, the parent company of Oliver Woods, an 80-resident facility.
Talen said families are sad they can’t visit, but instead of becoming angry, they have been very understanding that the safety of their loved ones is paramount.
Oliver Woods staffers are sending families weekly updates and encouraging residents to engage in social media. They are using a senior living app called One Day to capture videos of residents sending messages to family members.
“It’s been cool to find those avenues to keep the lines of communication open,” Talen said. “This is the joy of what we do. We’re taking a challenging situation and making sure residents don’t feel isolated and that their social needs are met every day.”
