The Shiawassee County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and Monday.
The health department said there were 237 cases Saturday. As of 3 p.m. Monday that number was unchanged. The department reported it had collected 3,529 specimens Saturday; that number had only increased by four in Monday’s total.
It is unclear if the Memorial Day holiday affected the county’s data reporting.
The Shiawassee County death toll remained at 24. Ninety-six people are considered to have recovered.
