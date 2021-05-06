CORUNNA — For the first time in nine weeks, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County fell — although there are still more than 1,000 known, confirmed active infections among county residents.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department’s Wednesday update, the county now has 1,136 active infections — down from 1,257 the previous week.
The current total is the lowest since April 7 when 749 cases were known. It’s also the first time since February that the number of active cases has fallen.
Meanwhile, the number of new infections dropped below 200 for the first time in six weeks with just 158 new infections reported over the past seven days. There were 227 cases the week before. This week’s total is the fewest since recording 127 March 24.
The SCHD said the county has seen 5,449 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Although new and active cases both fell over the past week, the county reported three deaths — the third straight week to include COVID-19 fatalities and the second highest total since Feb. 3.
According to the SCHD, 48 of the county residents who have died were women while 46 were men. Only three deaths were among people younger than 60 — a man in his 30s, and a man and woman in their 50s. Fifteen people in their 60s have died.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said the state has now seen 854,536 cases and 17,939 deaths. There were 2,589 new cases and 42 deaths reported Wednesday. Officials say the fatality rate among those infected is 2.1 percent.
While cases are falling locally, the testing positivity rate remains well above the 3 percent level experts say is necessary to control a disease.
MDHHS said Shiawassee County recently saw a positivity peak of 16.54 percent on May 2. Over the past seven days, the positivity average has been 11.88 percent.
Memorial Healthcare Monday reported it has 19 COVID-19 patients, including four in the ICU. The facility remains at 57 percent of bed capacity.
MDHHS now says 46.5 percent of county residents have received at least one vaccine dose while 36.5 percent are fully vaccinated. Both figures are below the state averages of 50.9 and 39.9 percent.
