OWOSSO TWP. — The American Red Cross is hosting an emergency blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursday at D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center, 1488 N. M-52.
To schedule an appointment, log on to redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: DMar, or call (800) 733-2767. Walk-in donors are also welcome.
The American Red Cross this week said more than 1,400 blood drives nationwide have been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak and that blood supplies are critically low.
