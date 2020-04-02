Shiawassee COVID-19 numbers spike again

CORUNNA — Health Department officials Thursday confirmed six additional cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County — marking the largest single-day spike in cases to date — bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 17.
In a press release, county officials said those infected include 10 men and seven women.
“County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 vary in age,” officials said in the release. “Some of these individuals have had underlying health conditions and some have not, meaning this virus can affect anyone.”
Statewide, there are 10,791 confirmed cases and 417 deaths.
No local fatalities have been reported.
Memorial Healthcare has conducted 556 COVID-19 tests and has received 478 negative results, according to the release. The remaining results are still pending. Hundreds of other people have been screened and found to have the flu, strep or other respiratory illnesses.
Memorial Healthcare President Brian Long this week said his facility is able to test on-site now, but supplies to do so remain difficult to obtain, meaning the facility can’t test people without symptoms or who are simply in high-risk situations — including health care workers.
“Shiawassee County residents should adhere more than ever to the ‘stay home, stay safe’ order put out by Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer,” the release continued. “If a resident must go out for essential items like food or medication, he or she should actively practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others.”
The Memorial Healthcare Alternate Care Site is open on a walk-in basis from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for people with mild to moderate flu-like symptoms at 826 W. King St. Those with severe symptoms should call 911 or go to the emergency department. Call (989) 723-5211 before arrival, if possible.
