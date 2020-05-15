Memorial Healthcare receives top marks in care surveys

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare has received an “A” in the Spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade announced by The Leapfrog Group.
In addition, the hospital earned four stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which rates the quality of care at more than 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals across the country for overall rating and Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Provider (HCAHPS) surveys.
Memorial Healthcare was the only mid-Michigan hospital to receive top marks in both assessments.
“Patient safety has always been a priority at Memorial Healthcare and the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more important for healthcare providers to think critically and act proactively to ensure clean, safe environments for our patients and staff,” said Brian Long, president/CEO of Memorial Healthcare. “We take a lot of pride in these accolades. They are a testament to our ability to deliver world-class care where patients and their families have confidence in safety and quality.”
Leapfrog Ratings
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 acute-care hospitals across the U.S. twice per year (spring/fall).
In the Leapfrog survey, only St. Joseph Mercy (Howell) Livingston Hospital and Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw also received A ratings. McLaren-Flint (B), Hurley Medical Center (D), Sparrow Health System (B) and Ascension Genesys (C) also were rated by the nonprofit organization.
In the fall of 2019, Memorial also received an overall “A.” Previously, the facility scored a “B” in the spring of 2019, “C” in fall 2018 and an “A” in the spring of 2018.
In Leapfrog’s infection ratings, Memorial was slightly worse than average in handling C. diff infections, but scored at the top of the scale for urinary tract and surgical site infections.
Surgery problems included top marks for not leaving object in patient and preventing collapsed lungs, but Memorial was below average for breathing problems, blood clots, and accidental cuts and tears. The facility scored average marks for surgical wound splits open.
The hospital received top marks across the board in practices to prevent errors, including medication practices, handwashing and communication.
Safety problems received strong marks for preventing bed sores, air bubbles and tracking risks. However, falls and injuries scored 1.177 — well above the 0.436 average.
The facility’s staffing score was the best rated at 120 — and above the 117.44 average. Memorial placed at the top in effective leadership, nursing levels, ICU physician staffing, nursing communication and staff responsiveness. Doctor communication was just above average.
Medicare Ratings
CMS, the federal agency that runs Medicare, awards star ratings to hospitals across the country based on a variety of factors, ranging from rates of infection and mortality to safety of care and patient experience.
Only 41 of Michigan’s 107 eligible hospitals received a four-star rating from CMS. Sparrow Clinton (St. Johns) received three stars, McLaren-Flint received two stars, St. Joseph Mercy scored five stars, Covenant got two stars, Sparrow received three stars, Hurley Medical Center received one star, McLaren-Greater Lansing received four stars and Genesys scored two stars.
According to the rating, Memorial was at the national average for mortality, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and use of medical imaging. It scored worse than average in safety of care and readmissions.
Among the findings, 83 percent of patients said Memorial nurses communicated well and 79 percent said doctors did so. In addition, 76 percent of patients gave the facility a 9 or 10 rating and 68 percent said they would recommend Memorial.
Maternity Honor
Memorial Healthcare was also just recently recognized by The Economic Alliance for Michigan for an Excellence and Improvement in Maternity Care Award.
EAM, a nonprofit group comprised of Michigan’s largest employers and unions, said Memorial Healthcare demonstrated excellence and improvement in maternity care and delivery outcomes.
The award is part of the Alliance’s Maternity Care Project, which was created in 2018. The project goals are to decrease the state’s infant mortality, reduce the rate of unnecessary C-sections, and be an educational resource for new and expecting parents residing in Michigan.
Memorial is one of just 16 hospitals from the state to receive the award, which utilizes ratings from Leapfrog to determine the honor. Memorial was honored for the first time.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, Michigan recorded a 6.2 infant mortality rate, ranking 18th highest in the country. The national average was 5.9.
For the award, hospitals were evaluated in four areas: Cesarean rates (lower than 29.3 percent of low-risk deliveries), episiotomy rates (lower than 5 percent of deliveries), elective early delivery rates (lower than 5 percent of deliveries), and maternity care processes (90 percent or greater).
According to Leapfrog, Memorial recorded no early elective deliveries, had only 20 percent Ceasarean deliveries, 4.5 percent episiotomies, and no high-risk deliveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.