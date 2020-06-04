CORUNNA — Officials say the number of COVID-19 cases in the county is slightly lower than believed.
One confirmed case initially counted in Shiawassee County was determined to be an out-of-county resident, dropping the confirmed total to 241 cases.
Shiawassee County Health Department officials now say 191 people infected with the respiratory virus have recovered.
The death toll remains at 26 (15 men, 11 women). There currently are no people hospitalized in Shiawassee County with the infection.
Statewide, total numbers increased to 58,035 with 5,570 deaths.
Michigan numbers have been trending downward. There were 304 new cases Wednesday, however, the high was April 3 when about 2,000 cases were reported. As recently as May 14, the state reported 1,200 new cases in a single day. Sunday, Michigan confirmed 504 cases.
As the state moves toward opening more businesses this week, Shiawassee County has seen cases remain nearly unchanged. Since May 19, the number has only increased from 237 to 241.
Long-term care residents and employees have accounted for the majority of local cases. Resident cases total 154. Cases among employees have not been specified. Infections were reported at multiple area care facilities.
In Clinton County, confirmed cases now total 141 with 11 deaths. Cases have been found in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, although the specific numbers have not been provided.
In Saginaw County, there are 1,060 confirmed cases and 109 deaths.
Chapin Township has fewer than five cases, Chesaning and Brady township each have five and Maple Grove Township has nine. The village of Chesaning now reports 30 cases of the disease.
