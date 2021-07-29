MDHHS reports continuing low levels of COVID-19 in county

LANSING — State officials Wednesday in their most recent update said 1,762 Michigan residents contracted COVID-19 from Saturday to Tuesday.
Along with the new confirmed cases, there were 19 confirmed deaths statewide.
In Shiawassee County, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there now have been 5,778 confirmed cases and 108 deaths.
MDHHS says the county has seen just two confirmed cases July 21, 22, 24 and 25, and one on the 23rd.
The CDC Data Tracker says the county has had 22 cases in the past seven days (32 per 100,000), a 214 percent increase from its previous update.
The Shiawassee County Health Department only provides updates every two weeks. MDHHS updates statistics twice each week.
Overall, MDHHS says the state has seen 901,683 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,902 deaths.
MDHHS said this week that COVID-19 testing, which had been below the 3 percent threshhold considered an indicator of community spread, how is trending above 5 percent this week, reaching 5.11 percent Monday.
Testing was at 2.48 percent positive as late as July 15.
Memorial Healthcare again this week reported no COVID-19 patients. This past winter, the facility had reported as many as 20.
This week, the CDC announced it is recommending everyone, including vaccinated individuals, to wear masks indoors if they are in areas where there is a substantial or high transmission rate of the virus.
Nearly half of all U.S. counties are rated as high risk areas and 16.8 percent are substantial risk.
The CDC Data Tracker indicates most of Michigan is at a moderate risk of transmission. Some areas in the western Upper Peninsula and southwest Lower Peninsula are at a high risk while several counties in northern Michigan are a low risk.
The Data Tracker shows 63.2 percent of Michigan residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.
The CDC says 41.5 percent of all Shiawassee County residents are now fully vaccinated. Among those 65 and older, the rate is 73.9 percent. The 18-and-older group drops to 50.3 percent while those 12 and older (the youngest age approved for vaccines) falls to 47.8 percent.
