CORUNNA — Officials say a fourth person in Shiawassee County has died from COVID-19.
In addition to the fatality — a man in his 60s with underlying health issues — the Shiawassee County Health Department said Monday evening the number of cases locally shot upward again, climbing from 94 to 112 in one day. Of those diagnosed, 27 are considered recovered.
Durand Senior Care and Rehab accounts for many of the cases in the county. The facility reported 47 cases among staff and residents Friday, but had 70 as of Monday. County Health Director Larry Johnson said the new total includes 31 staff and 39 residents.
Two of the county’s four deaths are related to the facility.
The only other nursing or assisted living home case reported has been at the Meadows in Caledonia Township, where one person was diagnosed over the weekend.
According to the health department, nine people have been hospitalized for the respiratory illness, not counting the four who have died. Those who have died — all men — range in age from 33 to older than 90.
The disease has struck women at a higher rate than men. Women account for 74 diagnosed cases and men just 38.
Among those infected, people between 50 and 59 account for 23 cases with those 60 to 69 totaling 21. People 70 to 79 and 80 to 89 account for 17 and 16 cases.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid, Oakley, Gaines and several whose location is unknown.
Durand residents have the highest infection number with 57. Owosso is second with 17.
In Michigan, 32,000 people have been infected and 2,468 have died. Oakland and Wayne counties have the highest infection totals at 6,178 and 6,176. The highest death total is in Wayne County where 507 people have died.
In Genesee County, infections total 1,256; Saginaw County stands at 419; Clinton County has 104 cases; Ingham County has 314; and Livingston County has 288.
Among confirmed cases in Michigan, the death rate was 8 percent as of Monday, state officials said.
