LANSING — As Michigan’s health care system faces strain due to the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are calling on medical professionals and state residents to volunteer their talents and time to save lives.
Whitmer and MDHHS launched a new volunteer website, michigan.gov/fightcovid19, where trained medical professionals can register to assist hospitals in fighting COVID-19.
Other state residents also can use the site to find out how they can help in their local communities, give blood, donate money or needed medical supplies, or assist public health officials in tracking infections.
Residents with a background in public health, health care fields, or community organizing may assist with contact tracing. Contact tracing involves speaking with COVID-19-positive patients to determine the people they interacted with and locations they visited in the days prior to becoming infected.
The American Red Cross is also partnering with the state on the new site. As the demand for blood remains high during the pandemic, Whitmer and the Red Cross encourage eligible, healthy donors to go to RedCrossBlood.org and schedule an appointment to give in the days and weeks ahead.
The Red Cross has implemented COVID-19 mitigation measures at blood drives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.