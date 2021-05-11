Governor announces first milestone in statewide plan

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Monday announced that 55 percent of Michiganders have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which will allow companies to reopen offices two weeks from now.
The announcement marks the first milestone of the “MI Vacc to Normal” plan. Whitmer released a video on social media congratulating the state for achieving the step; she encouraged others to get vaccinated.
“I am excited that 55 percent of Michiganders have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine because it puts us one step closer to getting Vacc to Normal,” Whitmer said. “Everyone is eligible to get their safe, effective shots, and it’s on all of us to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities. On May 24, we anticipate allowing a return to in-person work across all sectors, and as more Michiganders get vaccinated, we will continue lifting restrictions to get Vacc to Normal safely.”
As of Monday, Michigan has administered 4,455,395 vaccines.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website, Shiawassee County continues to lag behind the state as a whole. Just 47.7 percent of residents (26,607) have received at least one dose of a vaccine. And only 38.2 percent of county residents have completed vaccination (21,318).
MDHHS said that as of May 7, it had delivered 46,670 doses of vaccine to Shiawassee County.
“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is the most important tool we have to reduce the spread of the virus. By getting shots in their arms as soon as possible, Michiganders can help end this pandemic as quickly as possible,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.
Monday, the MDHHS reported 2,716 new cases of COVID-19 for Sunday and Monday, as well as 33 deaths for that period. Overall the state has seen 865,349 cases and 18,329 deaths. Shiawassee County now has recorded 5,521 cases and 99 deaths.
The testing positivity rate, which indicates the prevalance of the virus, also has dropped.
On April 4, the rate in the county was 28.65 percent. On May 7, the rate was 6.2 percent. Sunday, the rate was 13.33 percent. A rate over 3 percent generally indicates community spread.
The Vacc to Normal plan uses four milestones:
- 55% of Michiganders (4,453,304 residents), plus two weeks: Allows in-person work for all sectors of business.
- 60% of Michiganders (4,858,150 residents), plus two weeks: Increases indoor capacity at sports stadiums to 25%. Increases indoor capacity at conference centers/banquet halls/funeral homes to 25%. Increases capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50%. Lifts the curfew on restaurants and bars.
- 65% of Michiganders (5,262,996 residents), plus two weeks: Lifts all indoor capacity limits, requiring only social distancing between parties. Further relaxes limits on residential social gatherings.
- 70% of Michiganders (5,667,842 residents), plus two weeks: Lifts the Gatherings and Face Masks Order such that MDHHS will no longer employ broad mitigation measures unless unanticipated circumstances arise, such as the spread of vaccine-resistant variants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.