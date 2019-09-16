CORUNNA — The Red Cross recently announced upcoming blood drive dates.
Donors of all blood types are needed to ensure a sufficient supply for patients. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed.
Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Owosso Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. Main St.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Sept. 30 at Calvary Baptist Church Owosso, 650 South St.
