The Shiawassee County Health Department reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths Wednesday in its latest update.
The county’s testing positivity rate continues to fall; the health department said it was 16.63% Wednesday, down from 17.26% last week. The risk level, however, is still categorized as “high;” anything over 3% indicates community spread.
As of Wednesday, the state of Michigan had reported 2,051,771 COVID-19 cases and 31,695 deaths. The state also counts an additional 298,697 cases and 2,675 deaths as “probable”
HOSPITALS
Memorial Healthcare in Owosso listed just five COVID-19 patients, with one in the ICU, in the latest data from the state. The hospital is at 53% capacity.
