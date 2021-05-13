CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday said the number of known, active COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County now is at the lowest level since early April.
After peaking at 1,257 active cases April 28, the number this week was down to just 824 cases. The last time it was lower was April 7.
Despite the improvement in active cases, officials reported three deaths this week — the fourth straight week with at least two COVID-related fatalities.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said the state saw 2,171 new COVID-19 cases in the previous day with 17 deaths. Overall, the state reported 869,512 infections and 18355 deaths.
The SCHD said Shiawassee County has seen 5,552 total cases and 97 deaths since the start of the pandemic. MDHHS reported higher numbers — 5,578 and 99 — as of Wednesday. The reason for the disparity was not specified.
While case numbers in the county have fallen, the number of positive tests has remained well above the 3-percent threshold health experts points to as a key for control.
Tests Tuesday were 16.06 percent positive — well above the low over the past week of 6.2 percent, but still below the all-time high of more than 28 percent.
Memorial Healthcare Wednesday announced it is relaxing visitor restrictions because of the falling cases locally.
The facility said it now has just 12 COVID-19 patients, including four in its ICU. The number had been as high as 18 recently.
“We are happy to announce we will reopen limited visitation beginning (May 12),” the facility said in a statement. “All inpatient units (except for COVID-19 patients) are allowed one healthy adult (over the age of 16) per patient at one time.”
The Long-Term Care Unit and The Meadows are open to visitors by appointment.
Earlier this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the state had reached the first milestone in her administration’s “Vacc to Normal” plan. More than 55 percent of state residents older than 16 have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Additional milestones will be reached at 60, 65 and 70 percent — which would allow full return to routine life.
The state reported 47.9 percent of Shiawassee County residents have received at least one dose as of this week. However, only 38.7 percent are fully vaccinated.
