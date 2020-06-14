LANSING — Gavin Ramirez couldn’t wait to tell everyone Thursday at Sparrow Hospital about his favorite TV show, “The Masked Singer.”
The 8-year-old Owosso native was able to do so thanks to some quick thinking by a Sparrow doctor four years ago when he suffered a stroke.
Gavin and his mother, Trisha Ockerman, were reunited Thursday with Dr. Mounzer Kassab, who suggested using a powerful clot-busting drug known as tPA (tissue plasminogen activator) during his March 2016 stroke.
At the time, Gavin was believed to be the first person in the country his age to recieve the drug, which can have adverse side effects. Four years later, Kassab, the director of the Sparrow Epiliepsy Monitoring Unit and Neurodiagnotic Lab, said he still doesn’t know of a case where tPA has been used on such a young patient.
“It was one of the highlights of my career to do this,” Kassab said. “Medicine is a career when you do your job, most of the time you don’t feel rewarded because it is your job, this is what you do. But when you see such an intense emotions and you really made a difference, that you’re happy you’re a physician, then yes, it gives me joy every time I look at him.”
Gavin, for his part, doesn’t recall much of the incident.
“I only remember getting the stroke,” he said. “One day I had a stomach ache but it went away.”
Ockerman said her son has had no health problems related to the stroke since, though he has congenital heart disease that he has had some issues with. He is on a blood-thinning medication, which she said makes him cold during the winter months.
But, overall, she described Gavin as doing “pretty good.”
“It’s surreal, I don’t really know how to explain it,” she said. “Gavin’s kind of always been the kid that things that you wouldn’t expect to happen, that his cardiologist never dreamt of happening, all of these things they keep happening to him. This kid’s resilient, he can pretty much do anything.”
‘A warrior’
Kassab was on call at the time of Gavin’s stroke and when the child arrived at the hospital with his mother and father, Clint Ramirez, it didn’t look good. The left side of the toddler’s face was droopy, and his speech was slurred. He couldn’t see out of his left eye, and when nurses poked the bottom of his left foot with a needle, he didn’t react.
Kassab feared inaction would leave Gavin wheelchair-bound for the rest of his life. While he had used tPA on older patients, he had never attempted it with a person Gavin’s age. Due to its blood-thinning properties, some people may be susceptible to a hemorrhage and there was no guidelines for what dosage to give Gavin.
Kassab discussed the risks and benefits with Ockerman and father Clint Ramirez, and the parents signed off on the procedure.
The results were staggering.
“Literally within two minutes he started moving again,” Kassab said.
After about 20 minutes Gavin was up and playing games again.
“I was pleasantly surprised,” Kassab said. “Some people had tears in their eyes. They just told me to come quickly to his room because he wants to give me a high five with his left hand that wasn’t able to move before.”
After a few days of observation at the hospital, Gavin was allowed to go home.
Raising awareness
May was National Stroke Awareness Month, and according to the Centers for Disease Control, stroke risk increases with age. However, they can happen to anyone.
Ockerman hopes Gavin’s story can help potentially save others.
“Especially heart patients, there’s a higher risk for some heart kids,” she said. “We do have a friend who also has heart issues and he suffered a stroke and does have some paralysis from it. Maybe if Gavin’s story would have been there before that, he wouldn’t have had some of that paralysis.”
