CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials Tuesday said a rabid bat was confirmed in the area through laboratory testing.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, the bat was found in a home. The location was not specified.
“The department tests all bats that may have had human or animal exposure. Either animal control or the health department sends the bat to the state laboratory for testing. If there is human exposure, the rabies vaccine series is advised,” Health Director Larry Johnson said.
Rabies is a viral infection that is fatal if not treated. It can be transmitted from a variety of animals to humans.
